Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the February 27th total of 31,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 311,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 866.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.