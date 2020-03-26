Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Up 386.3% in March

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 386.3% from the February 27th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 83,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,835. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 422.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

