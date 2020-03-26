Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Down 42.6% in March

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the February 27th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,142,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 106,384 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,244,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 705,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 450,104 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 263,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the period.

Shares of HIX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 803,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,965. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

