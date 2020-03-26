Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 27th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 103,386 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter.

HYI stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. 89,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $16.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

