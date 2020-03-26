Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.80% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $15,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Jennifer Murphy bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,100. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

WMC traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.67. 4,385,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,269. The stock has a market cap of $187.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 883.05, a quick ratio of 883.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.