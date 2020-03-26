Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Down 75.1% in March

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the February 27th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MHF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,468. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter worth $6,534,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

