Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.43% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $64,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $48.52. 21,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,410. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.51. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

