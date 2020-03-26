WestJet Airlines (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) Given Daily News Impact Score of -3.86

News coverage about WestJet Airlines (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) has trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. WestJet Airlines earned a news sentiment score of -3.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

WJAFF stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. WestJet Airlines has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $23.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33.

Get WestJet Airlines alerts:

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WestJet Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestJet Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.