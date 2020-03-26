Westlake Chemical’s (WLK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.32. 1,144,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at $425,155.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 635,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,153,950. 72.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

