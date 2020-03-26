Westoz Investment Company Limited (ASX:WIC) Insider Jay Hughes Acquires 20,000 Shares

Westoz Investment Company Limited (ASX:WIC) insider Jay Hughes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($8,510.64).

Jay Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Jay Hughes bought 73,500 shares of Westoz Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$70,119.00 ($49,729.79).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. Westoz Investment Company Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.75 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of A$1.26 ($0.90).

About Westoz Investment

Westoz Investment Company Limited is an equity fund launched and managed by Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in companies that are outside the Top 100 stocks on ASX.

