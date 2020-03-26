Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -3.13

News articles about Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Westpac Banking earned a coverage optimism score of -3.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of WBK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 1,081,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,094. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

