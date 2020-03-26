Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. 667,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,371,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.72%.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

