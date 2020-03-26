Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post earnings of $2.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.31. Whirlpool posted earnings of $3.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $14.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.93 to $16.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.78 to $18.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.88.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,224. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,219,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,274 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,759,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,540,000 after buying an additional 95,266 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,249,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,401,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,118,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,077,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

