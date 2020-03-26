Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 454.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after buying an additional 1,274,274 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $29,292,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 819.0% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 185,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after buying an additional 165,178 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,361,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,151,000 after buying an additional 96,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.88.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.95. 131,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,037. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

