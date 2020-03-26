Whirlpool’s (WHR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.20. 1,915,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 461,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,705 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

