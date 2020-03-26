Whitestone REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

NYSE WSR traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 39,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,423. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

In other Whitestone REIT news, CEO James C. Mastandrea acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,854,767.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.