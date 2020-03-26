Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Up 93.8% in March

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the February 27th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

WVVI traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 6,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $24.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.09% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.