William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $864.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.57. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

