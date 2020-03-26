William Hill (LON:WMH) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the gambling company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut William Hill to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut William Hill to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 224.46 ($2.95).

Shares of WMH stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 70.50 ($0.93). 21,924,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.30 million and a P/E ratio of -22.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 172.34. William Hill has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.63 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72).

In related news, insider Gordon Wilson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($12,825.57).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

