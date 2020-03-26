WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WIMHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of WIMHY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 653,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,632. The firm has a market cap of $720.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

