Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Posts Earnings Results

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $66.81 million for the quarter.

WLMS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 16,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.