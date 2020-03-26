Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $181,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $12.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.46. 54,433,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,273,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Barclays set a $268.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.29.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.