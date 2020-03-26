Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Update

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 122.1% from the February 27th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $29,448.00. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

WLFC stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.98. 28,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,264. Willis Lease Finance has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLFC. ValuEngine raised Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

