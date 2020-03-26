WinCash (WCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. WinCash has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $58,125.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded 55.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00041375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000863 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

