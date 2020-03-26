Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 27th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wins Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of WINS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. Wins Finance has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wins Finance stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Wins Finance worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

