Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WRCDF stock traded up $16.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.75. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.79. Wirecard has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $183.50.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

