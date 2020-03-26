WISeKey International’s (WKEY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE WKEY opened at $4.57 on Monday.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT). The company offers microchips in various IoT sectors, including connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.

