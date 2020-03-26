WIZBL Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One WIZBL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex. WIZBL has a total market capitalization of $91,064.30 and approximately $361.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WIZBL has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.02560543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00192523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io.

WIZBL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WIZBL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

