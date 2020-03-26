WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Update

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 265.5% from the February 27th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 406,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,770. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

