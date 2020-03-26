Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $414,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,237,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,243,935. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 249,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,492,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,378,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $110.05. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 22.95%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

