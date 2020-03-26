WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. WPX Energy reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.91.

In other WPX Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 907,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 732,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after acquiring an additional 322,195 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,285,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 324,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPX opened at $3.29 on Thursday. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

