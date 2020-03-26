WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at KeyCorp

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 258.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.35. 12,349,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,522,963. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,241,000 after buying an additional 1,901,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,356,000 after buying an additional 2,071,803 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after buying an additional 7,581,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,621,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,975,000 after buying an additional 1,438,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.