Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $6,697.63 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $6,697.63 or 1.00691485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $114,105.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031361 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00083917 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000892 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00068946 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 955 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.