X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Cut to $15.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 65.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 79,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,676. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $22.50.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.17. On average, research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,081 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

