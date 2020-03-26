Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XNCR. Guggenheim raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $2,232,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,538 shares of company stock worth $5,097,344. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.