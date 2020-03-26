Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Xencor worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Xencor by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Xencor by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $2,232,931.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,344. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XNCR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of XNCR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.25. 53,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. Xencor Inc has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

