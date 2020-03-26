Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,254 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Xerox worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRX. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Xerox by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 139,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of XRX opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

