Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) is Robecosam AG’s 6th Largest Position

Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 212.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises about 2.8% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned 0.30% of Xilinx worth $73,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $128,454,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after buying an additional 815,439 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after buying an additional 504,819 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Xilinx by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,055,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $396,513,000 after buying an additional 410,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $97,043,000 after buying an additional 279,368 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price target on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.32.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.28. 4,147,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.