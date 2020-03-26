XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,696 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of XPO Logistics worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 225,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 152,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $6,973,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,382,946 shares of company stock valued at $60,826,523 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

Shares of XPO traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.82. 1,710,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.84.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.