XRP (XRP) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.68 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. XRP has a total market cap of $7.68 billion and $2.24 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002603 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, RippleFox, OKEx and GOPAX. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02570671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00196460 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00104461 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,030,755 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906,191,900 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Markets, Bitstamp, CEX.IO, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), BitMarket, Bithumb, Braziliex, ZB.COM, OKEx, Cryptohub, Coinsquare, Altcoin Trader, Bitlish, CoinEgg, B2BX, Bitsane, Poloniex, BTC Trade UA, Tripe Dice Exchange, FCoin, Coinsuper, CoinFalcon, OpenLedger DEX, Koineks, DragonEX, Covesting, MBAex, Koinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, Bitso, Coinrail, Gatehub, Cryptomate, Bits Blockchain, LakeBTC, BX Thailand, RippleFox, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, WazirX, Ovis, Fatbtc, Stellarport, Bitfinex, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, BitBay, Bitbank, Instant Bitex, CoinBene, ABCC, BitFlip, Ripple China, Coindeal, Coinone, Vebitcoin, Exmo, Bitbns, Zebpay, Kraken, Bitinka, Kuna, C2CX, Coinbe, Exrates, BtcTurk, Korbit, Sistemkoin, Independent Reserve, Huobi, BCEX, Gate.io, Liquid, OTCBTC, Binance and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

