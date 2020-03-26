Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221,479 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.21% of Xylem worth $172,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,692 shares of company stock valued at $795,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.