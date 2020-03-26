Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

