XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. XYO has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $2,839.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, YoBit, BitMart and DEx.top. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.04819102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00063021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037269 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010604 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003461 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, KuCoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, YoBit, BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.