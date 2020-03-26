Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,249,300 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the February 27th total of 28,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.26. 28,266,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,292,430. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

