Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Set at $5.50 by Raymond James

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given a $5.50 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 68.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

AUY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,405,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,226,320. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe FS raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe FS now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

