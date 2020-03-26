Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Cut to C$5.75 by Analysts at Cormark

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Cormark from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of YRI stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.60. 5,905,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.83. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.41 and a 12-month high of C$6.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,511,744.08. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$70,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$396,991.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,593 shares of company stock worth $526,384.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.