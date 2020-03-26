Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) Insider Acquires A$10,657.50 in Stock

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) insider David (Lorry) Hughes acquired 73,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,657.50 ($7,558.51).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.02 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06. Yandal Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of A$0.34 ($0.24).

Yandal Resources Company Profile

Yandal Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Ironstone Well project comprising four tenements covering approximately 253 square kilometers located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.

