Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 355.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,186 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Yandex NV has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $20.95 earnings per share. Yandex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

