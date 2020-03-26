YEE Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, YEE has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $746,286.16 and $41,273.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, OKEx, CoinTiger and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00050502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.51 or 0.04406351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00063881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036931 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010826 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003487 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, OKEx, ABCC, Huobi, CoinTiger, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.