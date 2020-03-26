Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,753 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 91,532 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Yelp worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,988,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 1,207.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after acquiring an additional 932,817 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 60.5% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 762,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 287,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yelp by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,348 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 47.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,634 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.10. 60,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.04. Yelp Inc has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

